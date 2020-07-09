Brooklyn Nets Sign Michael Beasley

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Michael Beasley as a Substitute Player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Beasley (6’9”, 235) has seen action in 609 career games (238 starts) across 11 NBA seasons with Miami (2008-10, 2013-14, 2015), Minnesota (2010-12), Phoenix (2012-13), Houston (2016), Milwaukee (2016-17), New York (2017-18) and the L.A. Lakers (2018-19), recording averages of 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.8 minutes per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from 3-point range and 75.9 percent from the free-throw line. He’s logged action in 25 career postseason games over five playoff appearances, most recently with the Bucks in 2017. The Maryland native has also had three stints in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Shanghai Sharks (2014-15), Shandong Golden Stars (2015-16) and the Guangdong Southern Tigers (2019), helping lead the Tigers to the 2019 CBA championship. Beasley last appeared in an NBA game in February 2019 with the Lakers.

Beasley was originally selected with the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by Miami and earned All-Rookie First Team honors in his inaugural season. Prior to beginning his NBA career, the 31-year-old spent one year (2007-08) at Kansas State, where he was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year and set the school’s single-season record for points scored (866), rebounds (408) and double-doubles (28) en route to becoming one of just two first team All-Americans in program history.