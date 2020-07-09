Brooklyn Nets Sign Jamal Crawford

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Jamal Crawford as a Substitute Player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Crawford (6’5”, 185) has appeared in 1,326 career games (433 starts) across 19 NBA seasons, the most of any active player, with Chicago (2000-04), New York (2004-08), Golden State (2008-09), Atlanta (2009-11), Portland (2011-12), the L.A. Clippers (2012-17), Minnesota (2017-18) and Phoenix (2018-19), registering averages of 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 29.4 minutes per game, while shooting 41.0 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from 3-point range and 86.2 percent from the free-throw line. He last appeared in an NBA game in the 2018-19 regular season finale with the Suns, becoming the oldest player in NBA history (39 years, 20 days) to record a 50-point game when he scored 51 points against the Mavericks. He also became the first player in league history to register a 50-point game for four different teams. Crawford has made eight postseason appearances, notching averages of 14.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.1 minutes per contest in 74 games.

The Seattle native is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, winning the award with the Hawks (2009-10) and Clippers (2013-14 and 2015-16), while becoming one of just two players in the 37-year history of the award to win it three times, joining Clippers guard Lou Williams. Crawford also earned the NBA’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award in 2018 with Minnesota. He ranks eighth in NBA history in 3-pointers made (2,220), 18th in games played (first among active players) and seventh among active players in points scored (19,414).

Crawford was originally selected with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2000 NBA Draft by Cleveland before having his draft rights traded to Chicago. He spent one year (1999-00) at the University of Michigan prior to embarking on his NBA career.