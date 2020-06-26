Brooklyn Nets Announce Schedule to Restart 2019-20 Season

Posted: Jun 26, 2020

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced today their eight-game schedule for the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season. The schedule will tip off versus the Orlando Magic on Friday, July 31, at 2:30 p.m. at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The matchup is the first of eight “seeding games” the Nets will play to determine the participants and seeds for the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Brooklyn currently stands in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-34 record. The Nets last suited up in a 104-102 victory in Los Angeles against the Lakers on March 10.

All games will be broadcast regionally on the YES Network and can be heard on WFAN.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET) TV
Fri., July 31 vs. Orlando HP Field House 2:30 p.m. YES Network
Sun., Aug. 2 vs. Washington HP Field House 2:00 p.m. YES Network
Tues., Aug. 4 at Milwaukee Visa Athletic Center 1:30 p.m. YES Network/NBA TV
Wed., Aug. 5 at Boston The Arena 9:00 p.m. YES Network/ESPN
Fri., Aug. 7 vs. Sacramento The Arena 5:00 p.m. YES Network
Sun., Aug. 9 at L.A. Clippers The Arena 9:00 p.m. YES Network/NBA TV
Tues., Aug. 11 at Orlando The Arena 1:00 p.m. YES Network
Thurs., Aug. 13 vs. Portland TBD TBD YES Network
