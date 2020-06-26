Brooklyn Nets Announce Schedule to Restart 2019-20 Season

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced today their eight-game schedule for the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season. The schedule will tip off versus the Orlando Magic on Friday, July 31, at 2:30 p.m. at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The matchup is the first of eight “seeding games” the Nets will play to determine the participants and seeds for the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Brooklyn currently stands in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-34 record. The Nets last suited up in a 104-102 victory in Los Angeles against the Lakers on March 10.

All games will be broadcast regionally on the YES Network and can be heard on WFAN.