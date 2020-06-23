Brooklyn Nets Waive Theo Pinson

BROOKLYN (June 23, 2020) – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on guard/forward Theo Pinson.

Pinson played in 51 games over two seasons with Brooklyn, posting averages of 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.3 minutes per game. He also saw action in 43 games with Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, recording averages of 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.8 minutes per contest.

The Nets’ roster stands at 16 players.