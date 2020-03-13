A Letter to Our Valued Fans

To our valued fans,

The developing situation with COVID-19 is having a huge impact on many members of our community, and, like many companies, we are working through the challenges of this unprecedented situation.

As you know, the NBA recently announced that the 2019-20 season will be suspended for at least the next 30 days. This decision impacts all Brooklyn Nets and Long Island Nets games for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, per New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s directive prohibiting gatherings of 500 people or more, Barclays Center will be closed and the events to be held at Barclays Center will be postponed.

We will honor tickets already purchased for any rescheduled games. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. We will be in touch as soon as we have additional information on the status of future games.

We want you to know that your health and safety is our first priority. As such, we are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in coordination with leading medical experts and local, state, and federal health authorities to ensure we are making informed decisions and taking all necessary and advisable measures to protect the health and well-being of our fans, players, employees, and partners. For example, we have engaged a specialist firm to thoroughly disinfect Barclays Center and our practice facility and offices, and we will disinfect the facilities on a regular basis, so that when you do come back to Barclays Center, you will feel safe.



We have instituted a work from home policy for the Nets staff and our customer service team remains available for any fan inquiries. If you have any questions, please call us at 718-638-7849 during regular business hours or email us at fans@brooklynnets.com.

Thank you for being a valued member of the Brooklyn Nets family. We deeply appreciate your partnership and very much look forward to hosting you again soon.

Yours,

Oliver P. Weisberg

CEO, Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center