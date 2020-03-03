Dr. J to Attend First Brooklyn Nets Game Since Team Relocated to Barclays Center This Friday, March 6

BROOKLYN (March 3, 2020) – The Brooklyn Nets will welcome former Net Julius “Dr. J” Erving to Brooklyn when they take on the San Antonio Spurs this Friday, March 6. This will be the first Nets game Dr. J will attend at Barclays Center.

Dr. J is attending the game as part of the team’s Marvel® Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther. This season, the Nets collaborated with Marvel to create a Black Panther inspired Dr. J bobblehead, which will be handed out to the first 10,000 fans in attendance at the matchup this Friday.

“Dr. J is the most iconic basketball great of our time,” said Joe Tsai, Governor of the Brooklyn Nets. “As a high school student in New Jersey, I marveled at The Doctor operate under grace. He turned flair into elegance and revolutionized the game. I am thrilled that we are bringing Dr. J home to attend his first Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.”

“When I was growing up and reading Marvel comics, I was just starting to become a fan of basketball and watch teams and players regularly. But once I saw Dr. J palming that red-white-and-blue A.B.A ball and flying down the court in his Nets uniform like a real-life Super Hero, he left me in awe – and I became a lifelong basketball fan,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. “In our fourth joint bobblehead in two years with Brooklyn, we're proud to celebrate the legacy of Dr. J by honoring him as Marvel royalty, donning a Nets uniform inspired by the king of Wakanda himself, the Black Panther."

The game tips off at 7:30pm and doors open at 6:00pm. Special co-branded Dr. J and Nets merchandise will be available for purchase, and elements from Marvel’s Black Panther will be incorporated into the game experience.

Dr. J is a New York-native and Nets Legend. He led the New York Nets to their first ABA Title in 1974, and brought them back to win their second ABA championship in 1976. He quickly became a franchise player for the team and is still considered one of the best Nets of all time.

For fans looking to meet Dr. J, special ticket packages are available that include seats to the game and a guaranteed bobblehead. For more information and to purchase tickets to Marvel® Super Hero Night at Barclays Center, please visit brooklynnets.com. Tickets are also available for purchase in-person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.