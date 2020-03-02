Brooklyn Nets to Host Fourth-Annual Pride Night This Wednesday, March 4 At Barclays Center

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will celebrate diversity and inclusion as the team hosts its fourth-annual Pride Night on Wednesday, March 4 when the Memphis Grizzlies visit Barclays Center. This year’s Pride Night celebration will feature prominent members and allies of the LGBTQ community, along with special in-game entertainment.

The Brooklyn Nets will celebrate by honoring members of the LGBTQ community throughout the game. Jason Collins, the NBA's first active openly gay player and former Brooklyn Net, will present Allyn L. Shaw with the Jason Collins Award for Courage and Leadership on-court during the game. This annual award honors LGBTQ individuals or organizations for their courage and leadership on issues of LGBTQ inclusion. Shaw is the President and CTO of RTS - a sustainability-focused waste and recycling management company. He is recognized for his continued mission of diversity and LGBTQ inclusion especially people of color and women in business and the broader community. Allyn was named to the 2019 OUTstanding LGBTQ Role Model Lists, supported by Yahoo Finance, recognizing leaders who are a powerful reflection of the incredible achievements of LGBTQ people in the business community.

The Nets will also honor Amazin LeThi with the game ball delivery. LeThi is a sport ambassador who actively strives to improve Asian and LGBTQ representation in sports. In 2014, she became the first Asian Athlete Ally ambassador and 2019 the first Asian Stonewall Sports Champion. LeThi was the first LGBTQ Asian athlete to appear in Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign where she fights for LGBTQ equality in sport. She shares her own story in hope to inspire other athletes to recognize, accept and welcome LGBTQ athletes to be comfortable in their sport.

Pride Night will be celebrated throughout the evening in a variety of other ways including a special dance routine from the Brooklynettes by celebrity choreographer Danielle Polanco and a national anthem by New York Gay Men’s Chorus. The Nets will also recognize Commander Penny L. Glover, who is currently serving as the Executive Officer for Navy Recruiting District New York and a proud member of the LGBTQ community on-court as the “Hero of the Game.” Additionally, the Nets will wear custom Pride pre-game shooting shirts.

Fans interested in attending this special night can visit brooklynnets.com or ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets or by visiting the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Fans are encouraged to show support on social media throughout the night by using #NetsPrideNight.