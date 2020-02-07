Brooklyn Nets Sign Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to a Multi-Year Contract

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard/forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Luwawu-Cabarrot (6’7, 210) was originally signed by Brooklyn to a two-way contract on Oct. 23. The France native then signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Jan. 15, followed by a second 10-day contract on Jan. 25. In 25 games for Brooklyn this season, the 24-year-old has averaged 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range. In 196 career games (33 starts) over four NBA seasons with Brooklyn, Chicago (2019), Oklahoma City (2018-19) and Philadelphia (2016-18), he has averaged 5.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. Luwawu-Cabarrot has also appeared in and started 10 NBA G League contests with the Long Island Nets this season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.

Luwawu-Cabarrot was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by Philadelphia. Prior to being drafted, Luwawu-Cabarrot played four professional seasons in Europe, including three seasons (2012-15) with Antibes in France and one season (2015-16) with KK Mega Bemax in Serbia.

The Nets’ roster now stands at 17 players.