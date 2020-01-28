Brooklyn Nets to Host Chinese Culture Night on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Barclays Center

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will host their Chinese Culture Night on Wednesday, Jan. 29 when the Detroit Pistons visit Barclays Center. The evening, presented by Johnnie Walker, will feature special in-game elements, fan giveaways, musical performances, dancers, food samplings, and concourse activations. As part of the game, the Nets will honor the Lunar New Year of the Mouse, which symbolizes wisdom.

Arena doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and fans are encouraged to take their seats by 7:15 p.m. for an opening ceremony that will include a national anthem performance by the world's youngest string orchestra – "The Joyous String Ensemble." The Nets will also wear Lunar New Year pregame shooting shirts and starting lineups will be announced in Chinese.

Prominent Asian American rapper MC Jin will perform at halftime and the evening will also feature unique dance routines from the Brooklynettes and TAKALA LAND, a Chinese kids hip-hop dance team. Additionally, traditional Lion Dancers will be located throughout the arena, and on the main concourse, fans can have their names written in custom Chinese calligraphy and receive a sampling of Nian Gao desserts.

Tickets are available online at brooklynnets.com and the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.