Brooklyn Nets Sign Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to Second 10-Day Contract

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard/forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Luwawu-Cabarrot (6’7, 210) was originally signed by Brooklyn to a two-way contract on Oct. 23 and signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Jan. 15. In 21 games for Brooklyn this season, the 24-year-old has averaged 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per contest, shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range. In 192 career games (33 starts) over four NBA seasons with Brooklyn, Chicago (2019), Oklahoma City (2018-19) and Philadelphia (2016-18), he has averaged 5.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. Luwawu-Cabarrot has also appeared in and started 10 NBA G League contests with the Long Island Nets this season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.

The France native was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by Philadelphia. Prior to being drafted, Luwawu-Cabarrot played four professional seasons in Europe, including three seasons (2012-15) with Antibes in France and one season (2015-16) with KK Mega Bemax in Serbia.