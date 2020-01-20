Nets vs. Sixers: Brooklyn's Nic Claxton Makes a Big Second Impression

Rookie gets another rotation turn with Jordan sidelined by finger dislocation
Posted: Jan 19, 2020

With DeAndre Jordan out with a dislocated finger, 6-foot-11 rookie Nic Claxton was back in the mix for the Brooklyn Nets in Saturday’s game against Milwaukee. The 20-year-old threw up career highs up and down the boxscore, with 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting, six rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes.

“He’s gonna be really good in this league,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “I hope I don’t say that about every single guy that’s on our roster, but he’s got something extra. He’s a really fast athlete. He’s got great hands. He’s a quick reactor. Quick jumper. He’s got a knack for the game. Great instincts. And then he plays incredibly hard. He’s working on his strength. He gets his strength and he gets his legs under him, he’s gonna be a heck of a player for us.”

Similar circumstances gave Claxton an opportunity earlier this season. He made his NBA debut in Portland back in early November with Jordan sidelined by an ankle sprain. The rookie showed enough that Atkinson kept him in the rotation for a spell even after Jordan returned. But until Saturday night, Claxton had played in just one of Brooklyn’s last 22 games, and that for a total of 90 seconds.

A sore hamstring had sidelined him for a stretch, but he did play two games recently for the Long Island Nets in the G League.

“It just keeps you sharp,” said Claxton. “We run the same things over there in Long Island so I just work on the things that me and (assistant coach) Travon (Bryant) talk about all the time, so just keeping those tools sharp.”

With Jordan due be to reevaluated later this week, there should be more of the rookie, at least in the short term.

“Guys like that that are talented and so young, you want to make sure they evolve into the right place,” said Kyrie Irving. “He has a role on our team regardless. He plays that well. He makes that much of an impact. I’m pretty sure we’ll see more of him going forward now that DJ’s down, but for me, I look forward to playing with a guy like that. He’s just gonna come in and screen and really go hard for you.”

THE MIDWAY MARK

With Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee, the Nets hit the midpoint of their 82-game schedule with an 18-23 record. It’s been anything but a straight line to this point. Brooklyn opened with a 4-7 mark, losing Caris LeVert and Kyrie Irving along the way, then won 12 of 18 before losing seven straight.

LeVert and Irving, sidelined two games apart back in November, returned four games apart in early January. In the interim, the Nets brought in Iman Shumpert for a spell, brought back Wilson Chandler from suspension and used every player on the roster in the rotation for one period or another.

“I love our locker room. I really do. I love our locker room, love the team we have,” said Atkinson of where the team stood halfway through the season. “We’re not where we want to be right now, obviously. But I have great confidence that we’re going to get there. And even watching the Philly game, I came away like...I really like our players, I like our roster, I trust them. It’s going to take some time; as we get healthier, we’ll get better. I’m convinced of that. So, confident in this group; confident we can build further. Like I said, we’re not where we want to be right now, but confident we can get there in the future.”

INJURY UPDATES

While DeAndre Jordan is likely out a few more days, Kenny Atkinson said it was “trending positive” that guard Garrett Temple, who has missed four of the last five games with a knee contusion, would be back Monday against Philadelphia. In addition, he said the lower back soreness that kept Joe Harris out of Saturday’s game was likely a short-term issue.

“Hopefully this isn’t a two-week thing,” said Atkinson. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself. He told me after the game that he’s feeling better, so hopefully we get him and GT back, get whole, get our lineup whole, I think that will help us.”

ABOUT THE SIXERS

It’s a quick turnaround against the Sixers, who beat the Nets 117-106 on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Brooklyn won the initial meeting, 109-89, at home on Dec. 15. The Sixers are 28-16 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They are still without leading scorer and rebounder Joel Embiid, who has not played in either game against the Nets this season. The center tore a ligament in his left hand against Oklahoma City on Jan. 6 and underwent surgery.

Ben Simmons had 20 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds in last week’s win over the Nets. He’s fifth in the league in assists (8.4) and first in steals (2.1), while also averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Tobias Harris averages 19.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.

