Hezekiah Walker and the Love Fellowship Choir to Perform at Brooklyn Nets Game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Barclays Center

BROOKLYN - Brooklyn-native and Multiple-Grammy Award winner Hezekiah Walker will perform at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets game to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday, Jan. 20 at Barclays Center.

During halftime, Walker will be joined by The Love Fellowship Choir to perform his hit song, “Every Praise,” which Billboard recently named the No. 1 Gospel Song of the Decade after it spent 102 weeks on their charts. The Love Fellowship Choir will also perform the National Anthem before the game.

Beyond receiving Billboards’ No. 1 Gospel Song of the Decade award, Walker also received two RIAA Certified Gold Single Awards for over 500,000 copies sold for his songs “Grateful” and “Every Praise” in December. In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Nets will recognize Walker for these awards in a special on-court ceremony prior to tipoff.

Growing up in Fort Greene Housing Projects, Walker grew up to become one of Gospel music’s biggest stars. Walker embraced the sounds of gospel music his mother listened to as she raised her four children, and following her sudden death, the music became key to his life. Walker is a multi-Grammy Award winner, Soul Train Music Award nominee, NAACP Image Award nominee and was recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He’s also a Pastor of one of the fastest growing churches in Brooklyn. Walker is currently using his success to give back to the Brooklyn community by building 248 affordable housing units in conjunction with Borough President Eric Adams, HPD, and the City of New York.

Other game moments will include the Nets players wearing custom Nike Martin Luther King Jr. Day warmup shirts designed in collaboration with the NBPA, MLK Foundation and Martin Luther King III. The Dri-FIT t-shirts feature words from Dr. King’s timeless ‘I Have a Dream’ speech: “We cannot walk alone. And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead. We cannot turn back.” Vignettes and historical facts about the life and legacy of Dr. King will also be displayed on the arena’s centerhung video display throughout the evening.