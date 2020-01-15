Brooklyn Nets Sign Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to 10-day Contract

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard/forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Luwawu-Cabarrot (6’7, 210) was originally signed by Brooklyn to a two-way contract on Oct. 23. In 18 games for the Nets this season, the 24-year-old has averaged 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per contest. In 189 career games (33 starts) over four NBA seasons with Brooklyn, Chicago (2019), Oklahoma City (2018-19) and Philadelphia (2016-18), he has averaged 5.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. Luwawu-Cabarrot has also appeared in 10 NBA G League contests (all starts) with the Long Island Nets this season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.

The France native was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by Philadelphia. Prior to being drafted, Luwawu-Cabarrot played four professional seasons in Europe, including three seasons (2012-15) with Antibes in France and one season (2015-16) with KK Mega Bemax in Serbia.

In a corresponding move, Brooklyn has released guard/forward Justin Anderson. The University of Virginia product appeared in three games for the Nets after signing a 10-day contract on Jan. 6.

The Nets’ roster now stands at 16 players.