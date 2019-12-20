David Nwaba Medical Update

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets guard/forward David Nwaba underwent successful surgery today to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The injury, which occurred during last night’s game at San Antonio, will result in Nwaba missing the remainder of the season.

In 20 appearances this season, Nwaba recorded averages of 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game, shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.