Brooklyn Nets Unveil 2019-20 City Edition Uniform by Nike Live From Bed-Stuy

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood holds a special place in hip-hop lore as the home of one of the borough’s most famous native sons, The Notorious B.I.G.

Featuring “BED-STUY” emblazoned across the chest, the Nets’ 2019-20 Nike City Edition uniform represents the neighborhood’s storied history, its lasting impact in music, art, & culture, and the icon who put it on the map.

The white uniform features a multi-color “Brooklyn Camo” pattern, which runs down the sides of the jersey & shorts, and along the neck and arm trim. The pattern represents the cultural diversity in the borough, which is home to people of all races, religions, and ethnicities, who have one important unifying trait – Brooklyn swagger.

The BED-STUY mark was designed by renowned Brooklyn artist Eric Haze, whose work can also be seen on the team’s 2019-20 Statement Edition uniform, as well as on the Nets’ City Edition uniforms from last season. As with all Nets uniforms, the jersey will feature the Infor patch on the top left chest.

The uniforms were unveiled at an exclusive party at The Brooklyn Bank in Bed-Stuy with Nets center DeAndre Jordan and a special performance by rapper and Bed-Stuy native, Joey Bada$$. At the party the Nets also unveiled a tribute mural of Biggie, commissioned by local artist David Hollier. The 5-by-7 foot piece features an image of Biggie created by a composite of the lyrics to Sky’s The Limit.

In addition, to honor the lasting legacy of Biggie, the Nets and Nike will revive a music program at Bed-Stuy’s Madiba Prep Middle School of Social Justice and Innovation. The school piloted a band program in 2018, but due to lack of funding the program was not able to continue. The investment from the Nets and Nike will reintroduce the music program, which will include 20 weeks of clarinet, trumpet, guitar and percussion classes for 40 sixth grade students. A pep rally to tip-off the partnership will be held on December 5. The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music helped to identify the school and will provide a team of instructors for the classes.

The jerseys will be available for purchase at the Swag Shop at Barclays Center beginning Friday, November 22 at noon, and online at netsstore.com on Wednesday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



The Nets will wear the uniform on court for the first time on Friday, November 29 vs. the Boston Celtics at noon. The team will wear the uniform for 28 games this season.

DATE OPPONENT GAME TIME Nov. 29 Celtics 12:00 p.m. Dec. 1 Heat 3:00 p.m. Dec. 8 Nuggets 3:00 p.m. Dec. 15 Sixers 6:00 p.m. Dec. 26 Knicks 8:00 p.m. Jan. 4 Raptors 6:00 p.m. Jan. 10 Heat 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 Hawks 6:00 p.m. Jan. 15 at Sixers 7:00 p.m. Jan. 18 Bucks 6:00 p.m. Jan. 23 Lakers 8:00 p.m. Jan. 31 Bulls 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 Warriors 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Raptors 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Pacers 7:00 p.m. March 6 Spurs 7:30 p.m. March 8 Bulls 3:00 p.m. March 10 at Lakers 10:30 p.m. March 12 at Warriors 10:30 p.m. March 13 at Clippers 10:30 p.m. March 15 at Kings 9:00 p.m. March 21 Celtics 6:00 p.m. March 25 Clippers 7:00 p.m. March 28 Cavaliers 6:00 p.m. April 5 Mavericks 6:00 p.m. April 7 at Thunder 8:00 p.m. April 11 at Bulls 8:00 p.m. April 13 at Cavaliers 7:00 p.m.

Anheuser-Busch is the presenting sponsor of the Nets’ City Edition platform.