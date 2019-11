BROOKLYN (Nov. 14, 2019) – Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery today to repair ligaments in his right thumb. The procedure was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Updates regarding LeVert’s status will be provided as appropriate.

In nine games (all starts) this season, LeVert has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per contest.