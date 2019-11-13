Brooklyn Nets Sign Iman Shumpert

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Iman Shumpert. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Shumpert (6’5, 215) is an eight-year NBA veteran who spent the 2018-19 season with the Sacramento Kings (42 games) and Houston Rockets (20 games), averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.9 minutes per game. In 446 career games (246 starts) split between the New York Knicks (2011-15), Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-18), Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets, the 29-year-old has registered averages of 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.2 minutes per contest. Shumpert has also appeared in 79 career postseason games with the Knicks, Cavaliers and Rockets, winning an NBA Championship with Cleveland in 2016.

Originally selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by New York, Shumpert earned All-Rookie First Team honors following his debut season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Oak Park, Ill., native spent three years (2008-11) at Georgia Tech, culminating in his selection to the All-ACC Second Team and the ACC All-Defensive Team as a junior.

Shumpert joins the Nets to fill the roster opening created by Brooklyn moving Wilson Chandler to the NBA’s suspended list.