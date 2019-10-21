Brooklyn Nets Sign Taurean Prince to Contract Extension

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Taurean Prince to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Prince (6’7, 218) was acquired by the Nets via trade with the Atlanta Hawks on July 6, 2019. In four preseason games with Brooklyn, Prince averaged a team-high 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes per game while shooting 63.2 percent (24-of-38) from the field and a team-best 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from 3-point range.

Prince appeared in 196 career games (139 starts) over three seasons with Atlanta, posting averages of 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.5 minutes per contest. As a rookie, he saw action in 59 games (10 starts), registering averages of 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range. He also appeared in five games with Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, pursuant to the league’s flexible assignment rule. Prince then appeared in and started all 82 games in his second NBA season, improving his numbers across the board and posting averages of 14.1 points (42.6 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from 3-point range), 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest. He was named to the Team USA roster at the Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. In 2018-19, the 25-year-old recorded averages of 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes per game through 55 games (47 starts) while improving his field goal percentage (.441) and 3-point field goal percentage (.390) for the third straight season.

Originally selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, Prince was acquired by Atlanta in a three-team trade on July 7, 2016. The Texas native played four collegiate seasons at Baylor, where he earned All-Big 12 First Team honors as a senior and received the Big 12 Sixth Man Award as a junior.