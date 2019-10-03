Brooklyn Nets Unveil Statement Edition Uniforms by Nike

BROOKLYN – The Nets have unveiled their 2019-20 Statement Edition Uniform by Nike, created in collaboration with iconic Brooklyn-based artist Eric Haze.

The concrete gray jersey features HAZE’s hand-drawn “BKLYN” letters across the chest. His signature stars run down the jersey’s left side as a contemporary twist on one of the team’s most iconic throwback looks. The side piping is an updated take on the herringbone pattern that has been a fixture on the team’s primary home and away jerseys since play began in Brooklyn, and also appears on the Nets home court.

“NETS” is spelled out down the left side of the shorts, and the team’s secondary logo sits on the right thigh. As with all Nets uniforms, the jersey will feature the Infor patch on the top left chest.

Eric Haze has contributed to the worlds of contemporary art, graphic design and branding for over four decades. As a founding member of the influential New York City collective, The Soul Artists, HAZE exhibited paintings and drawings alongside close friends such as Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat in the early 1980’s.

HAZE then transitioned to the graphic arts, soon emerging as the premier graphic designer of the exploding hip-hop movement, creating iconic logos and album covers as art director for some of the most influential and historical names in the genre including LL Cool J, EPMD and The Beastie Boys. Last season, HAZE also designed the original *BED-STUY* mark on the jock tag of Nets City Edition uniform.

The uniforms will be available for purchase at NetsStore.com on Sunday, Oct. 20 at midnight, and at the Swag Shop at Barclays Center at noon.

The Nets will debut the jerseys on court at Barclays Center on Friday, Nov. 1 vs. the Rockets, and will wear them for a total of 22 games this season. A full schedule of games in which the Nets will wear the Statement Edition uniform is below.