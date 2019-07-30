Brooklyn Nets Sign Deng Adel

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Deng Adel. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Adel (6’7, 200) appeared in 19 games (three starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018-19 season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game after signing a two-way contract on Jan. 15. Adel also appeared in 37 NBA G League games last season split between Raptors 905 (25 games) and the Canton Charge (12 games), recording averages of 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.2 minutes per contest. The 22-year-old competed for Houston’s NBA Summer League Team in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Adel spent three years (2015-18) at Louisville, averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.1 minutes per game as a junior. A native of South Sudan, Adel is an Australian citizen and will join the Australian Boomers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.