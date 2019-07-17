Brooklyn Nets Sign Henry Ellenson to Two-way Contract

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Henry Ellenson to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Ellenson (6’11, 245) has played three seasons with the New York Knicks (2019) and the Detroit Pistons (2016-18), appearing in 76 games overall and averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per contest. Splitting last season with the Knicks and Pistons, Ellenson appeared in 19 games and averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.7 percent (17-of-38) from 3-point range. He also appeared in 31 career games (all starts) for the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G League over the past three campaigns, averaging 19.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 34.8 minutes per game.

The 22-year-old Wisconsin native was selected 18th overall in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft by Detroit. Ellenson played one collegiate season at Marquette (2015-16), appearing in 33 games (all starts) and averaging 17.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 33.5 minutes per contest, earning him All-Big East First Team honors and the conference’s freshman of the year award.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Nets will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Long Island Nets – but can spend up to 45 days with Brooklyn, not including any time prior to the start of Long Island’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.