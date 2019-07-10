Brooklyn Nets Announce Preseason Schedule

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will open the 2019-20 campaign with a four-game preseason schedule highlighted by one home game at Barclays Center and a pair of contests in China.

The preseason schedule tips off on Oct. 4 when the Nets host SESI/Franca Basketball Club of Brazil at Barclays Center. Brooklyn will then travel to China for the NBA China Games 2019 Presented by Vivo, with games against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 10 in Shanghai and Oct. 12 in Shenzhen. The Nets will be playing in China for the third time after playing in Beijing and Guangzhou in 2010, and in Beijing and Shanghai in 2014. Brooklyn will complete its preseason slate by hosting the defending NBA Champions Toronto Raptors at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, on Long Island on Oct. 18.

Tickets for the Oct. 4 game at Barclays Center go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m., and tickets to the Oct. 18 game on Long Island are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at brooklynnets.com and ticketmaster.com, or by calling 718-NETS-TIX.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below: