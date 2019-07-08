Brooklyn Nets Sign Wilson Chandler

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Wilson Chandler. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“Wilson is an experienced leader who will bring a veteran presence to our frontcourt rotation,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “His team-first mentality and high character will be excellent additions to our culture, both on and off the court. We are excited to welcome Wilson and his family to Brooklyn.”

Chandler (6’9, 225) joins the Nets after splitting the 2018-19 season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. In 51 games (33 starts), the 32-year-old registered averages of 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.1 minutes per contest while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point range (the second-best 3-point field goal percentage in a season in his career). Chandler has appeared in 641 career games (480 starts) with New York (2007-11), Denver (2011-18), Philadelphia (2018-19) and the Clippers (2019), averaging 12.9 points (44.4 percent from the field, 34.3 percent from 3-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. The Benton Harbor, Mich., native has also seen action in 15 career postseason games, most recently appearing in four games with the Clippers in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Chandler was originally selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks after a two-year collegiate career (2005-07) at DePaul University, where he earned Second Team All-Big East honors as a sophomore.