Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Theo Pinson

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed guard/forward Theo Pinson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Pinson was originally signed by Brooklyn on Aug. 6, 2018, and had his contract converted to a two-way deal on Oct. 11. The Nets then exercised the Standard NBA Contract Conversion Option on Pinson’s contract on April 10. In the 2018-19 season, Pinson appeared in 18 games with Brooklyn, recording averages of 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.7 minutes per game. He also appeared in three playoff games for Brooklyn, averaging 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 7.3 minutes per contest, and is currently playing with Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old also played in and started 34 games for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, this past season, averaging a team-high 20.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 35.6 minutes per contest. He earned All-NBA G League Second Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team honors and finished the season ranked 16th in the league in both points per game and assists per game. Pinson registered the first triple-double in franchise history on Dec. 28 at Wisconsin with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. The Greensboro, N.C., native scored in double figures in all but one of his 34 games with the LI Nets and posted 18 games of 20 or more points, including a Long Island season-high 43 points on Jan. 10 at Maine. Pinson also finished second in voting for the 2018-19 NBA G League Rookie of the Year award. In five playoff games for Long Island, Pinson averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 38.3 minutes per contest.