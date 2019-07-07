Brooklyn Nets Sign Nicolas Claxton

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward/center Nicolas Claxton, the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Claxton (6’11, 215) spent two collegiate seasons at the University of Georgia (2017-19). As a sophomore, the forward/center averaged a team-high 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds (third in the SEC), 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks (10th in the nation) while adding 1.8 assists in 31.6 minutes per game on his way to being named to the All-SEC Second Team. Overall, Claxton appeared in 65 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 23.0 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old finished his career ranked No. 8 on UGA’s all-time blocks list (123).

A native of Greenville, S.C., Claxton has also represented the U.S. Virgin Islands in international competition. He is currently competing for Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.