Brooklyn Nets Complete Three-Team Trade

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired the draft rights to guard/forward Nemanja Dangubic from the San Antonio Spurs and the draft rights to forward Aaron White from the Washington Wizards. Brooklyn has traded forward DeMarre Carroll to San Antonio, and Washington has acquired forward Davis Bertans from San Antonio to complete the three-team deal.

Dangubic (6’9, 195) was originally selected with the 54th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by Philadelphia and subsequently had his rights traded to San Antonio. The 26-year-old Serbian native most recently played for Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

White (6’9, 230) was originally selected with the 49th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by Washington after a four-year collegiate career (2011-15) at the University of Iowa. The 26-year-old Ohio native most recently played for Zalgiris Kaunas of the Lithuanian League.

Carroll was originally acquired by Brooklyn in a trade with the Toronto Raptors on July 13, 2017. In 140 games (81 starts) in two seasons with the Nets, Carroll averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. He also appeared in all five of Brooklyn’s postseason games in 2019. In 10 NBA seasons with Memphis (2009-10), Houston (2011), Denver (2011-12), Utah (2012-13), Atlanta (2013-15), Toronto (2015-17) and Brooklyn (2017-19), Carroll holds career averages of 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.2 minutes per contest in 554 games (339 starts).

“We would like to thank DeMarre for everything he brought to our team both on and off the court during his two seasons in Brooklyn, and wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks.