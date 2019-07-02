Brooklyn Nets Announce Summer League Roster

BROOKLYN (July 2, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets have announced their roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, which takes place Friday, July 5, through Monday, July 15.

The Nets will make their fifth consecutive appearance at the event and their sixth overall in Las Vegas. Assistant Coach Adam Harrington will serve as head coach of Brooklyn’s Summer League entry, which features third-year center Jarrett Allen, second-year forward Rodions Kurucs and second-year guard/forward Dzanan Musa. Also suiting up for the Nets will be 2019 draft selections forward/center Nicolas Claxton and guard Jaylen Hands.

Brooklyn’s full Summer League roster and schedule can be found below.

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY LAST TEAM YRS 31 Jarrett Allen C 6-11 246 04/21/98 Texas/USA Brooklyn Nets 2 15 Amida Brimah C 6-11 224 02/11/94 Connecticut/Ghana Austin Spurs/NBA G League R 33 Nicolas Claxton F/C 6-11 215 04/17/99 Georgia/USA Georgia/NCAA R 28 Isaia Cordinier G 6-5 197 11/28/96 France Antibes/France R 36 Jon Davis G 6-3 200 11/08/96 Charlotte/USA Charlotte/NCAA R 0 Josh Gray G 6-1 170 09/09/93 Louisiana State/USA LG Sakers/South Korea 1 4 Jaylen Hands G 6-3 180 02/12/99 UCLA/USA UCLA/NCAA R 14 Ahmed Hill G 6-5 205 03/21/96 Virginia Tech/USA Virginia Tech/NCAA R 24 Kaleb Johnson F 6-8 212 11/21/96 Georgetown/USA Georgetown/NCAA R 00 Rodions Kurucs F 6-9 222 02/05/98 Latvia Brooklyn Nets 1 55 CJ Massinburg G 6-5 202 04/14/97 Buffalo/USA Buffalo/NCAA R 35 Mike Moore F 6-8 210 05/30/94 Mount Olive/USA Boras Basket/Sweden R 34 Jaylen Morris G 6-6 195 09/19/95 Molloy/USA Erie BayHawks/NBA G League 2 13 Dzanan Musa G/F 6-9 213 05/08/99 Bosnia and Herzegovina Brooklyn Nets 1 1 Theo Pinson G/F 6-6 211 11/05/95 North Carolina/USA Brooklyn Nets 1 41 Duop Reath C 6-11 232 06/26/96 Louisiana State/Australia KK FMP/Serbia R