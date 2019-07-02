Brooklyn Nets Announce Summer League Roster
BROOKLYN (July 2, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets have announced their roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, which takes place Friday, July 5, through Monday, July 15.
The Nets will make their fifth consecutive appearance at the event and their sixth overall in Las Vegas. Assistant Coach Adam Harrington will serve as head coach of Brooklyn’s Summer League entry, which features third-year center Jarrett Allen, second-year forward Rodions Kurucs and second-year guard/forward Dzanan Musa. Also suiting up for the Nets will be 2019 draft selections forward/center Nicolas Claxton and guard Jaylen Hands.
Brooklyn’s full Summer League roster and schedule can be found below.
|#
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|LAST TEAM
|YRS
|31
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|6-11
|246
|04/21/98
|Texas/USA
|Brooklyn Nets
|2
|15
|Amida Brimah
|C
|6-11
|224
|02/11/94
|Connecticut/Ghana
|Austin Spurs/NBA G League
|R
|33
|Nicolas Claxton
|F/C
|6-11
|215
|04/17/99
|Georgia/USA
|Georgia/NCAA
|R
|28
|Isaia Cordinier
|G
|6-5
|197
|11/28/96
|France
|Antibes/France
|R
|36
|Jon Davis
|G
|6-3
|200
|11/08/96
|Charlotte/USA
|Charlotte/NCAA
|R
|0
|Josh Gray
|G
|6-1
|170
|09/09/93
|Louisiana State/USA
|LG Sakers/South Korea
|1
|4
|Jaylen Hands
|G
|6-3
|180
|02/12/99
|UCLA/USA
|UCLA/NCAA
|R
|14
|Ahmed Hill
|G
|6-5
|205
|03/21/96
|Virginia Tech/USA
|Virginia Tech/NCAA
|R
|24
|Kaleb Johnson
|F
|6-8
|212
|11/21/96
|Georgetown/USA
|Georgetown/NCAA
|R
|00
|Rodions Kurucs
|F
|6-9
|222
|02/05/98
|Latvia
|Brooklyn Nets
|1
|55
|CJ Massinburg
|G
|6-5
|202
|04/14/97
|Buffalo/USA
|Buffalo/NCAA
|R
|35
|Mike Moore
|F
|6-8
|210
|05/30/94
|Mount Olive/USA
|Boras Basket/Sweden
|R
|34
|Jaylen Morris
|G
|6-6
|195
|09/19/95
|Molloy/USA
|Erie BayHawks/NBA G League
|2
|13
|Dzanan Musa
|G/F
|6-9
|213
|05/08/99
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Brooklyn Nets
|1
|1
|Theo Pinson
|G/F
|6-6
|211
|11/05/95
|North Carolina/USA
|Brooklyn Nets
|1
|41
|Duop Reath
|C
|6-11
|232
|06/26/96
|Louisiana State/Australia
|KK FMP/Serbia
|R
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (PT)
|BROADCAST
|Friday, July 5
|Dallas
|Cox Pavilion
|4 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Sunday, July 7
|Croatia
|Cox Pavilion
|1 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Monday, July 8
|Washington
|Thomas & Mack
|2:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Wednesday, July 10
|Orlando
|Thomas & Mack
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
