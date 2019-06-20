Brooklyn Nets Select Nicolas Claxton and Jaylen Hands in 2019 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN (June 20, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets selected Nicolas Claxton with the 31st overall pick (second round) of the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night at Barclays Center. Additionally, the Nets acquired the draft rights to Jaylen Hands, the 56th overall pick, along with a 2020 first round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for the draft rights to Mfiondu Kabengele, the 27th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Claxton (6’11, 220), comes to Brooklyn after two collegiate seasons at the University of Georgia (2017-19). As a sophomore, the forward/center averaged a team-high 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds (third in the SEC), 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks (10th in the nation) while adding 1.8 assists in 31.6 minutes per game on his way to being named to the All-SEC Second Team. The 20 year old finished his career ranked No. 8 on UGA’s all-time blocks list (123). Claxton has also represented the U.S. Virgin Islands in international competition.

Hands (6’3, 180) spent the past two seasons at UCLA (2017-19). As a sophomore, the guard averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists (first in the Pac-12) and 1.3 steals in 31.2 minutes per contest, earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. The San Diego, Calif., native ended the 2018-19 season tied for eighth in the conference in 3-pointers made (66), shooting at a 37.3 percent (66-of-177) clip.