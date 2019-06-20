Brooklyn Nets to Host All-Girls Youth Clinic at Barclays Center

BROOKLYN (June 20, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets will host an all-girls youth clinic on the practice court at Barclays Center this Sunday, June 23, from 10 a.m. – noon.

Approximately 50 young girls, ages 6-14, from local organizations including PowerPlay, Peace Players, Steady Buckets and FunSport will participate in this free Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy clinic. The all-female group of clinicians will include staff from the Nets performance team, as well as members from Hoop York City, a local organization whose mission is to provide unique opportunities for women to play basketball.

According to PowerPlay NYC, in New York City, girls participate in sports at half the rate that boys do, and if girls do not get involved in sports by the age of 13, it’s unlikely they will ever participate. The Brooklyn Nets hope to help curb that statistic by providing opportunities that empower young women to engage in sports.

Sunday’s clinic is just one of 40 free clinics the BNBA will host throughout New York City this summer. The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy Summer Clinic Series, presented by HSS, teaches basketball fundamentals and teamwork skills to youth, ages 6-14, and will reach more than 2,000 participants by the end of the summer.

In addition to the free summer clinics, the BNBA will once-again have a presence at many of New York’s famed summer tournaments, including Dyckman, Gersh, Project Win, and FunSport. The Nets will give away merchandise and entertain fans with dancing performances from Team Hype at select tournament games throughout the summer.

The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy is dedicated to helping athletes achieve fundamental basketball skills by utilizing elite training techniques and a distinctive coaching style that stresses physical improvement, mental growth and leadership skills necessary for success.