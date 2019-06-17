Brooklynettes Dance Team to Hold Open Auditions for 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Season

BROOKLYN (June 17, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets will hold open auditions for the Brooklynettes dance team on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at the Hill Center on St. Joseph’s College campus at 212 Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn. Auditions are open to all dancers ages 18 or older.

The Brooklynettes, presented by Salon 718 and MAC Cosmetics, perform at all Brooklyn Nets home games at Barclays Center during the NBA season and represent the team at events throughout the New York metropolitan area and internationally.

The Brooklynettes Open Call audition choreography was created and will be taught by celebrity choreographer Danielle Polanco. Polanco has choreographed for FX’s hit television series Pose, Beyoncé’s “Partition” and “Countdown” music videos, Janet Jackson’s “Made for Now” music video, Madonna’s “Sticky and Sweet” tour, as well as routines for Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Chris Brown, Eve, and Estelle. She is also featured as the lead dancer in Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s music video “Finesse.”

A second routine, which dance hopefuls will learn if they are called-back to the second round of auditions on Sunday, July 14, was created and will be taught by celebrity choreographer Charles Smith. Smith has collaborated with Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Rihanna, and Ciara, and his work has been featured on ABC’sGood Morning America.

Special guest judges will be in attendance at the auditions, including BLOC Talent Agency representative Fatima Wilson, whose clients have worked with renowned artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and Rihanna, and have been featured on Saturday Night Live, HBO’s Girls, Netflix’s The Get Down and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Other guest judges include Miles Keeney, who has performed on RuPaul's Drag Race, and alongside artists including Silentó, Jason Derulo, and Calvin Chen; Nick Kenkel, who was in the original cast of Broadway’s EVITA, Catch Me If You Can, Legally Blonde, and The Wedding Singer, and has also worked with artists like as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Anastasia, Jamie Foxx, and Debbie Gibson; and Neil Schwartz, who has choreographed for America’s Got Talent and World Of Dance.

For video footage and photos from 2018-19 Brooklynettes performances, please click here. For a promotional video for open-call auditions, please click here.

Dancers interested in getting ahead in the audition process can attend an audition workshop or the Audition Prep Series in June to learn Brooklynettes choreography, along with the ins and outs of the audition experience. Two dancers from the workshop will be selected to attend the Audition Prep Series, and four dancers from the Audition Prep Series will be chosen to move past the first round of Brooklynettes auditions.

For more information about audition requirements, the Brooklynettes dance team, and upcoming workshops, please visit brooklynettes.com.