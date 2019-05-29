Brooklyn Nets to Hold Summer Basketball Camps Throughout New York

BROOKLYN (May 29, 2019) – This offseason, the Brooklyn Nets will bring the game of basketball to youth across New York through a series of summer camps. Each camp will teach youngsters hoops fundamentals, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

All sessions will maintain a structured and safe player-to-coach ratio to ensure maximum instruction. Brooklyn Nets players, alumni and coaches will also make surprise appearances at select camps throughout the summer.

To tip off the summer, the second-ever Brooklyn Camp Powered by DRIBBL will be held at Brooklyn Friends in June. The Nets and DRIBBL, the award-winning New York-based basketball program, will offer campers in Pre-K through sixth grade personalized instruction from Nets personnel and DRIBBL coaches.

For the third consecutive year, Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy will hold sessions throughout July and August for children ages 6-14 years of all skill levels. Participants in these three camps will receive a Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy camp jersey, two lower-level tickets to a select 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets home game, and will have opportunities to win a variety of other Nets prizes.

To conclude the summer camp series, the Brooklyn Nets Hamptons Camp Powered by DRIBBL will return for its sixth consecutive year to Southampton Town Recreation Center and is open to all campers from Pre-K through eighth grade. Campers will receive personalized instruction from Nets staff and DRIBBL coaches.

To register for all camps, visit www.nba.com/nets/basketballacademy

The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy is dedicated to helping athletes achieve fundamental basketball skills by utilizing elite training techniques and a distinctive coaching style that stresses physical improvement, mental growth and leadership skills necessary for success.