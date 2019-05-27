Brooklyn Nets Name Andy Birdsong Assistant General Manager

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have named Andy Birdsong as assistant general manager.

“Andy is an accomplished basketball executive who brings a wealth of experience in talent evaluation and roster construction to our front office team,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “The knowledge he has garnered from his time as a member of such exemplary organizations as the Spurs and the Hawks will greatly benefit our group. We are excited to welcome Andy, his wife, Megan, and his son, Ace, to Brooklyn.”

Birdsong comes to Brooklyn from the San Antonio Spurs, where he served as director of pro player personnel, as well as general manager of the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. After beginning his career in San Antonio in 2011 as a basketball operations intern, Birdsong joined the Atlanta Hawks in 2012 as manager of basketball operations. Following three seasons in Atlanta, Birdsong returned to the Spurs in 2015 as director of basketball operations and was promoted to his most recent position in 2016. The Wayzata, Minn., native earned his bachelor’s degree from Bethel University and his master’s degree in sports administration and management from Florida State University, where he also served as a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball program.