Tickets for NBA Draft 2019 Presented by State Farm® on Sale May 10

BROOKLYN (May 8, 2019) – Tickets for NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., will be available for public sale beginning Friday, May 10 at noon ET online at NBATickets.com.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, May 11 at noon (if tickets are still available).

NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets, for the seventh year in a row. ESPN will televise the NBA Draft for the 17th consecutive year.

NBA Draft Lottery 2019 presented by State Farm will take place on Tuesday, May 14 in Chicago. ESPN will air the results live at 8:30 p.m. ET.