Nets Gaming Crew Selects Four Players in NBA 2K League Draft to Form First-Ever Team

BROOKLYN – NetsGC, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, selected four elite players in the NBA 2K League Draft at Barclays Center to complete the roster for its first-ever NBA 2K League team. With the 12th overall pick in the First Round, NetsGC selected Isaiah “Wavy” Hancock, a point guard out of the Bronx, NY.

“I’m so excited. The feeling is still indescribable – even as I walk down these halls it still feels like it’s not happening right now; it still feels like I’m dreaming,” said Hancock. “It’s very unlikely for someone to be from the same town that they get to play for, so that’s definitely something that I’m excited about. I feel that I can bring leadership and scoring to the table, as well as great defending overall.”

A full list of NetsGC players selected in today’s NBA 2K League Draft is below.

Draft No. Name Gamer Tag Hometown Position 12 Isaiah Hancock Wavy Bronx, NY Point Guard 31 Aziz Salem Shuttles Orlando, FL Center 46 Joel Lazu Lavish Milwaukee, WI Guard 65 Charles Newell III iiTzChas Naples, FL Forward

“Tonight was a win,” said Ivan Curtiss, NetsGC Head Coach and General Manager. “I don’t feel like it could have gone any better. We have experience, versatility, and players who are going to buy in. We’re ready to start the season together as a unit, develop that bond, create team chemistry and get to know one another.”

In September, NetsGC selected the first two players in franchise history in the NBA 2K League Expansion Draft, Nathaniel “NateKahl” Kahl, and Moshood “SHOCKEY” Balogun Jr.

In addition, NetsGC has made two key staffing hires, naming Wael Ankouni as social media coordinator and Nick Gartrelle as business operations coordinator.

The players in today’s draft were selected from a pool of 198 draftees, which consisted of 144 new players who were selected by the league following an extensive tryout process, six players from the league’s first-ever APAC Invitational, and 48 unretained players from the inaugural season. With the addition of NetsGC and three other expansion teams in the NBA 2K League’s second season, the league’s 21 franchises include a total of 126 players.