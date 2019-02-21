Brooklyn Nets Honor Legendary Broadcaster Ian Eagle

BROOKLYN (February 21, 2019) – Tonight the Brooklyn Nets honored legendary sportscaster Ian Eagle by celebrating his historic 25 years-long career broadcasting play-by-play for the Nets.

To congratulate Eagle on his achievement, Nets General Manager Sean Marks, and BSE Global CEO Brett Yormark, presented him with a commemorative framed #25 jersey on-court during tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Additionally, YES Network celebrated Eagle’s career with a montage video of flashback footage, highlights, and tributes that was broadcast during tonight’s game.

Eagle, a six-time Emmy Award Winner & four-time New York State Sportscaster of the Year, became the radio voice of the Nets in 1994, before moving into the television slot the following year.