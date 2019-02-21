Brooklyn Nets Honor Legendary Broadcaster Ian Eagle

Posted: Feb 21, 2019

BROOKLYN (February 21, 2019) – Tonight the Brooklyn Nets honored legendary sportscaster Ian Eagle by celebrating his historic 25 years-long career broadcasting play-by-play for the Nets.

To congratulate Eagle on his achievement, Nets General Manager Sean Marks, and BSE Global CEO Brett Yormark, presented him with a commemorative framed #25 jersey on-court during tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Additionally, YES Network celebrated Eagle’s career with a montage video of flashback footage, highlights, and tributes that was broadcast during tonight’s game.

Eagle, a six-time Emmy Award Winner & four-time New York State Sportscaster of the Year, became the radio voice of the Nets in 1994, before moving into the television slot the following year.

Tags
Nets

Related Content

Nets