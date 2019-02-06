Brooklyn Nets Celebrate Women's Empowerment Night

BROOKLYN – Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets will celebrate their third annual Women's Empowerment Night when the team takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.

To tip off the evening, nearly 50 girls from the Women’s Sports Foundation will receive an educational, behind-the-scenes tour of Barclays Center, which will showcase different job functions and key departments in the sports industry. Founded in 1974 by tennis legend Billie Jean King, the Women’s Sports Foundation is dedicated to creating leaders by ensuring all girls access to sports.

Tonight also launches the beginning of a yearlong mentorship program between the Nets and Women’s Sports Foundation. This mentorship program will aim to help pull back the curtain in sports and entertainment, and provide hands-on experiences for middle and high school-aged girls who are interested in pursuing a career in sports.

To celebrate this partnership, female executives from BSE Global will present Lauren Lubin, Associate Director of Community Impact-Athlete Leadership at Women’s Sports Foundation, with a commemorative Nets jersey on-court during tonight’s game.

Additionally, the Nets will celebrate Women’s Empowerment in a variety of other ways throughout the evening including custom in-game elements, musical performances, and a special halftime youth girls’ basketball game. Nets players will also wear Women’s Empowerment pre-game shooting shirts, and tonight’s game ball will be delivered by Lubin and a young woman who attended the pre-game tour.

Fans interested in attending this special night can purchase tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.