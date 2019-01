BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward/center Alan Williams.

Williams, who was signed to a two-way contract on Sept. 24, played in 17 games for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, where he averaged 21.0 points and a league leading 14.7 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per contest. He did not appear in a game for Brooklyn this season.

The Nets roster now stands at 16 players.