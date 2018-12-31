Keeping Up

On Long Island The Nets place a high value on their G League franchise and staying close with the players moving between Brooklyn and Nassau County

There's a little thing that tells you a lot. When Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks refers to the franchise's NBA G League affiliate on Long Island, he doesn't like to refer to players or staff being "down" in the G League.

It's kind of a natural instinct when you're talking about minor league affiliates, but Marks has never seen it that way, and he corrects the verbal slip when he makes it himself. When he took over as Brooklyn's GM in February 2016, the Long Island Nets were already in the works to debut for the 2016-17 season. If they weren't, Marks would have had a G League expansion franchise at the top of his to-do list.

The reason why was in evidence on November 3, 2018, when the Long Island Nets tipped off the current season with Dzanan Musa, Rodions Kurucs, Theo Pinson and Alan Williams -- four players all on the parent club's roster and under the organization's contractual control -- in the starting lineup.

"Long Island is a valuable, valuable resource for us, and we’re going to use it," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "We’re going to use it consistently, especially when we can’t practice or we have a full roster and those guys can’t get playing time. We’ll send them to Long Island because it’s an invaluable tool for us. It’s a good opportunity for those guys to get better."

The G League has evolved from its eight-team origins in 2001 to a loop based on single-affiliation franchises directly owned by their NBA parents. The advent of two-way contracts before the 2017-18 season solidified the utility of the G League affiliates to their parent clubs and extended the connection of their players.

This season, Pinson and Williams are Brooklyn's two-way players while Musa and Kurucs are rookies selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Marks and Atkinson see the two franchises and their respective staffs as one, and that extends to the way they manage the development of the four players. Pinson and Williams can suit up for Brooklyn, or Musa and Kurucs can be assigned to Long Island at any time.

"Shaun Fein goes back and forth with those guys on assignments, so there's a continuity and a voice." Will Weaver

Their commitment to cohesiveness extends to assigning a coach on staff to specifically manage those four players with their development and their transitions between Long Island and Brooklyn.

"Shaun Fein goes back and forth with those guys on assignments, so there's a continuity and a voice," said first-year Long Island head coach Will Weaver. "He's been massively instrumental with how well things have gone with our two-way players and the rookies that have been assigned to us."

Last season, it was Weaver's assignment to manage those relationships. But while Weaver worked mostly out of Brooklyn, Fein has a more hands-on assignment and has spent much of the season working directly with the Long Island staff.

Fein is a former G League assistant coach who joined Brooklyn's staff in 2016 as part of the video team. He played professionally overseas for a decade after playing two seasons at Georgia Tech.

"There's days where he'll go back and be part of a Brooklyn practice or be part of a Brooklyn game night, but it's been a luxury, our relationship is strong having worked together for three years," said Weaver. "It's a nice resource to have on the bench, not only just as a coach, but someone who is never losing sight of those players.

"There's a consistent point person to learn everything about those guys and make them feel like they've got a friendly face that they see every day or nearly every day. We think that's a real strength of our program here in Brooklyn that there's connection going on besides just the pick and roll coverage and the shot selection, that there's a relationship being built. For us, Shaun is that guy that's doing that."