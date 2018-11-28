Spencer Dinwiddie Leading NBA Reserves in Assists

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been one of the NBA's most effective players off the bench, leading in assists (105, 5.0 per game) and ranking second in points (333, 15.9 per game). He's also second in field goals made off the bench with 42. Dinwiddie leads the NBA in double-digit scoring games off the bench with 20.

The Nets are 10th in the NBA in offensive rating (110.1), fourth among all Eastern Conference teams and an improvement from last season's end-of-season ranking of 22nd (106.0)

The Nets are third in defensive rating in wins (97.9) behind only the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, but 24th in defensive rating in losses (110.0), a differential of 12.1.

The Nets are second in the league in drives per game (51.0) and third in points per game on drives (27.5). Brooklyn is sixth in 3-point attempts per game (34.4) and fifth in makes (12.1), getting 33.1 percent of its points from 3-point range, fifth in the league. The Nets get 45.3 percent of their points in the paint, 11th in in the league, and they're attempting the fourth-fewest mid-range shots per game (8.5).

Second-year center Jarrett Allen is 15th in the NBA in blocks per game (1.9) and 10th in field goal percentage (58.6) and over his last six games is averaging 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, with a career-high 24 points against the Clippers and a season-high 14 points against the Heat. He posted his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Philadelphia.

Ed Davis is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game in just 17.0 minutes per game, giving him a career-high per 36 rebounding rate of 16.8, third in the league behind only overall rebounding leaders Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond. He is second among all reserves in rebounds. Davis is second in the league in offensive rebound percentage (16.7) and third in rebound percentage (21.5).

The Nets are currently ranked 24th in the NBA in pace, an estimate in the number of possessions a team has per 48 minutes, with a rate of 99.72. The ranking is notable mostly in contrast to the last two years, when the Nets were in the top 10 in their first two seasons under coach Kenny Atkinson. But they're not playing much differently than 2017-18, when their 99.74 pace had them sixth in the league at the end of the season. Last year five teams finished the season with a pace of at least 100. Currently, 23 NBA teams are at 100 or above.

Joe Harris is 17 in the league in 3-point shooting percentage (43.8) and is tied for 20th in 3-pointers made (49). Harris' career 3-point shooting percentage of 40.5 is ninth among active players and tied for 25th all-time. Harris is fourth in the NBA in above-the-break 3-point field goal percentage (43.5) for players with at least 75 attempts.

