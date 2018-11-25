Nets vs. Sixers: Russell, Harris and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the result:

"It's a shame. Heck of a basketball game. I thought our guys competed. They led for most of the game and it's one of those you think you deserve to win it and they pull it out at the end. But listen, credit to them. They hit some tough shots, obviously (Jimmy Butler's) shot at the end was a heck of a shot. We got our best defender (Rondae Hollis-Jefferson) on him, so be it."

On D'Angelo Russell:

"It's more his usage has gone up obviously with Caris out. He's got the ball in his hands a lot more. I'm proud of him. I thought he struggled last couple of games and he really came back and was the reason, big reason, we were ahead most of the game. He had a fantastic game."

On starting Rondae Hollis-Jefferson:

"Just a feel. And a little bit the matchups. Getting him and Simmons matched up, I thought that was important. It was more feel. I thought he played really well."