Timberwolves 112, Nets 102: Dinwiddie, Harris Score 18 Each

A fourth-quarter push brought the Brooklyn Nets within four points of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the final minutes, but wasn't enough to overcome an 18-point third-quarter deficit in a 112-102 loss at Barclays Center on Friday.

The Timberwolves outscored the Nets 35-23 in the third quarter to stretch their five-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth. Minnesota was still leading by 98-83 before the Nets outscored the Wolves 17-6 over the next 5:30 to close within 104-100.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris led Brooklyn with 18 points each, with Harris connecting for four 3-pointers and Dinwiddie delivering eight assists. DeMarre Carroll added 13 points and Jarrett Allen and Shabazz Napier had 12 each.

After a quiet Brooklyn start, Allen Crabbe hit two 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 Brooklyn run that had the Nets up 17-14 and eventually leading 26-22 after one quarter. With the Nets trailing 31-28 in the second, 3-pointers from Napier and Carroll launched a 12-3 run that lifted them to a 40-34 lead, capped by Allen's inside finish off a Harris drive.

With the Nets leading 47-42, Minnesota finished off the first half on a 12-2 run over the final 3:12 to take a 54-49 halftime lead.

The Nets were with four, 63-59, when the Timberwolves took off on a 17-6 run in the third quarter. Towns had 10 points in the run that put Minnesota up 80-65 and 17 in the quarter as the Timberwolves took an 89-72 lead into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Nets continue their four-game homestand with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, followed by the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.