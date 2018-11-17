Dzanan Musa Medical Update

BROOKLYN (Dec. 17, 2018) – Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Dzanan Musa was diagnosed today with a left shoulder subluxation after sustaining the injury during Sunday’s Long Island Nets game. Musa will begin rehabilitation immediately, and updates regarding his status will be issued as appropriate.

Musa has played in 16 games for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, while on assignment this season, recording averages of a team-high 20.1 points with 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest. He’s also appeared in seven games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 1.7 points in 3.7 minutes per game.