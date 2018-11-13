Caris Levert Medical Update

BROOKLYN (Nov. 13, 2018) – Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert returned to New York with the team last night and was evaluated today by Nets’ Team Orthopedist Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Following the evaluation, LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of the right foot.

“Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage,” said Dr. O’Malley. “While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required. Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets’ performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season.”

Updates regarding LeVert’s rehabilitation will be issued as appropriate.

In 14 games this season, LeVert has averaged a career-high 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.7 minutes per contest. He is the only player in the league this season to convert multiple game-winning baskets with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation or overtime.