Former Net Richard Jefferson joins YES Network as Brooklyn Nets Analyst

OCTOBER 16, 2018 – Richard Jefferson, who played a pivotal role in the New Jersey Nets’ back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003, has joined the YES Network as Brooklyn Nets game and studio analyst.

Jefferson’s first assignment will be on Wednesday, October 17, when he joins studio host Chris Shearn on YES’ pre- and post-game shows in conjunction with the Nets’ Season Opener that evening at the Detroit Pistons. YES’ pre-game show on October 17 begins at 6:30 pm ET, with network’s game telecast following at 7:00 pm ET.

Jefferson’s first assignment as YES game analyst is Wednesday, October 24, when he and play-by-play man Ian Eagle call the Nets-at-Cleveland game (7:00 pm ET). This year, YES will televise every Nets regular season game.

In addition to reaching the NBA Finals twice with the Nets, Jefferson won an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, was named to Second-Team All-Rookie in 2002 with the Nets, won a Bronze Medal with the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team at the 2004 Olympics, and scored 14,904 career points in his NBA career.

Raised in Arizona, Jefferson played three seasons at the University of Arizona under Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson. He helped the Wildcats reach the 2001 NCAA National Championship game, and along the way was named to the All-Midwest Regional and All-Final Four teams. In 2012, he was inducted into the Pac-12 Basketball Hall of Honor.

He played his first seven NBA seasons (2001-02 to 2007-8) with the Nets before being traded to Milwaukee in June 2008. After playing one season with the Bucks, Jefferson subsequently played for the Spurs, Warriors, Jazz, Mavericks, Cavaliers and Nuggets. He ranks fourth in Nets team history in points scored.

The Nets made the NBA Playoffs in Jefferson’s first six seasons with the Nets; he averaged 15.1 points per game during those six post-seasons. Among the Nets career playoff leaders, Jefferson ranks first in Games Played (tied with Jason Kidd), Free Throws Made and Free Throws Attempted, and ranks second to Kidd in Points, Field Goals Made, Field Goals Attempted, Assists, Defensive Rebounds and Minutes Played.