Brooklyn Nets Exercise Team Options on Allen And LeVert

BROOKLYN (Oct. 15, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have exercised the 2019-20 contract options for center Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert.

Allen appeared in 72 games (31 starts) in his rookie season, registering averages of 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 20.0 minutes per game. The 20-year-old was selected by Brooklyn with the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

LeVert has appeared in 128 games (36 starts) in his first two seasons with the Nets, recording averages of 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.2 minutes per contest. During the 2017-18 campaign, the 24-year-old recorded averages of 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.2 minutes per game. LeVert was originally selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers before being acquired by Brooklyn in a trade on July 7, 2016.