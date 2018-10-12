Nets 113, Knicks 107: D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie Lift Nets Down the Stretch

The Brooklyn Nets held off the New York Knicks to close out the preseason with a 113-107 win at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

The Nets were up by 17 points, 98-81, with 5:41 to go, but the Knicks had already begun the 17-4 run that would get them back in the game. Spencer Dinwiddie's 3-pointer at the two-minute mark blunted New York's momentum, and a four-point margin was as close as the Knicks would get. Dinwiddie and D'Angelo Russell combined for 16 of Brooklyn's final 19 points.

"Listen, we said pregame we lost to these guys five times in a row and it's just nice to be on the other side of it," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "We know the real deal starts next week, so we're not getting too full of ourselves, but good job closing it out."

3-POINT SHOOTING, OFFENSE PICK UP

Even with their 29-21 lead after one quarter, the Nets opened up the game shooting 2-of-10 from 3-point range, continuing a preseason struggle from deep. But they found their mark after that, connecting on 12-of-19 in the second and third quarters.

Up 32-29 in the second, Brooklyn knocked down six 3-pointers going into halftime, three of them from Caris LeVert, to build a 54-40 halftime lead. They eventually ran their lead to 21 points in the second half.

"The ball popped," said Atkinson. "The ball moved. Quick decisions. Everything we talk about. We missed a ton early and I thought they were good shots. I thought the ball movement was the best of the preseason. Our offense has struggled quite honestly, three out of four games, but I thought tonight we did a better job."

The Nets finished 15-of-37 from 3-point range (40.5 percent) and 40-of-79 overall (50.6). Eight players scored double figures, led by Dinwiddie with 19 and followed by Russell with 18, Joe Harris with 16 and LeVert with 14. LeVert made 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

D'ANGELO DELIVERS

Russell and Dinwiddie each had eight points down the stretch for Brooklyn. It was the second strong crunch-time performance from Russell this week. Against Detroit on Monday, he scored 10 of the Nets' final 14 points in regulation, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining before the Pistons tied the game. The Nets won in OT.

After the Knicks pulled within 103-98, Russell made four straight from the line. He also finished with eight assists and four rebounds while shooting 6-of-12.

Russell finished the preseason averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 27.5 minutes per game while shooting 37.0 percent from 3-point range.

PRESEASON WRAPUP

The Nets completed the preseason with a 2-2 record, splitting a pair with the Knicks, beating Detroit and losing to Toronto.

"Take out the Toronto game and that was one we weren't pleased with," said Atkinson, "but overall for a new group I've been pleased with the way we played."

"I think we've got a lot of guys out, so it's hard to get a gauge on us collectively, but the guys that played I think we took a lot of steps forward," said Russell. "Getting this win in a different atmosphere, different situation, I think that is something to build on."

RONDAE WORKS, BUT DOESN'T PLAY

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson participated in a full 5-on-5 workout Friday morning, according to Atkinson, but was held out for the fourth preseason game.

"He's been doing a fair amount," said Atkinson. "Just not enough where I feel comfortable -- we feel comfortable enough -- to throw him in tonight. Still want to progress him a little and see how he reacts tomorrow. Obviously still a young player, so we're playing it cautious."

The Nets were also without Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Shabazz Napier. Napier has been slowed by a hamstring issue, Crabbe sprained his ankle against Detroit on Monday, and Carroll has a slight ankle problem. That made it consecutive games on the sideline for Carroll. Atkinson said holding back Carroll was a caution-borne move with the 10-year veteran.

"The ideal is everybody is 100 percent and you've got your lineups," said Atkinson. "It's a good test because we've been mixing and matching in preseason. Is that ideal? Heck no, it's not ideal. But it is what it is and we have to adjust. Now I will say, I said this before the Toronto game, we have been able to see Rodions Kurucs play a little. We've seen some of our young guys, Musa get in there and show some good things. Sometimes these things, they reveal other things. I look at it from a positive standpoint."

UP NEXT

The Nets open the regular season on Wednesday in Detroit against the Pistons.