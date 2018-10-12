Brooklyn Nets Sign Tahjere Mccall and Shannon Scott

BROOKLYN (Oct. 12, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guards Tahjere McCall and Shannon Scott. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

McCall (6’5”, 190) joins Brooklyn after playing last season for the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate. In 37 games (31 starts) for Long Island, McCall recorded averages of 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 28.2 minutes per contest. On the collegiate level, McCall played two seasons at Tennessee State (2015-17) after spending his first two years at Niagara University (2012-14). While at Tennessee State, McCall earned All-Ohio Valley Conference first team honors twice and was the conference’s defensive player of the year in both seasons. The Philadelphia native saw action in 117 career collegiate games (93 starts), recording averages of 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 26.0 minutes per game.

Scott (6’1”, 185) joins the Nets after most recently appearing in seven games with Panteras de Miranda in Venezuela. He also played in 49 games (41 starts) for the Long Island Nets last season, averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per contest and finishing the year ranked second in the NBA G League in steals per game (2.3). Prior to joining the LI Nets, Scott spent the 2016-17 season with Doxa Lefkadas B.C. of the Greek Basket League and the 2015-16 season with the NBA G League’s Raptors 905, averaging 9.2 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.0 minutes per game in 48 games (37 starts). The Alpharetta, Ga., native played four collegiate seasons (2011-15) at Ohio State, where he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors as a senior and Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors as a junior. Scott finished his collegiate career ranked second all-time in Ohio State history in steals (211).