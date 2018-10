BROOKLYN (Oct. 11, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on guard Jordan McLaughlin and forward Nuni Omot.

McLaughlin originally signed as a free agent with the Nets on Aug. 20, while Omot inked a deal with Brooklyn on Sept. 25. McLaughlin and Omot each appeared in the Nets’ preseason game versus the New York Knicks on Oct. 3.

Brooklyn’s roster now stands at 18 players.