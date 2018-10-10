Raptors 118, Nets 91: Toronto Takes Over in Second Half

A solid and energetic first half fell by the wayside as the Brooklyn Nets were blitzed in the second half by the Toronto Raptors in a 118-91 preseason loss in Montreal. With the Nets up 59-56 at halftime, the Raptors quickly erased that deficit and kept on rolling from there.

TORONTO'S THIRD QUARTER

The Raptors opened up the second half on a 14-3 run, with the only Nets points coming on a 3-pointer by Jarrett Allen. After Allen's three put the Nets up 62-58, Toronto scored 12 straight to take a 70-62 lead as the Nets turned it over five times in the first four minutes of the half.

With the Nets within 73-68, the Raptors took off on another 12-0 run to go up 85-68 with three minutes to go in the quarter. By the end of the third they were up 91-70, having outscored the Nets 35-11 in the quarter.

"A lot of it was turnovers and transition," said Caris LeVert. "It's hard to guard transition baskets. We've got to take care of the ball better."

ON TOP EARLY

The Nets led by as many as nine points in the first quarter and held a lead for much of the first half. LeVert, Allen, and D'Angelo Russell sparked the early offense as Brooklyn went up 21-12.

By halftime, Russell had 10 points and four rebounds, LeVert had nine points and two steals, and rookie Rodions Kurucs had four points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

MIXING IT UP

Two days after Russell, LeVert, Allen, and Treveon Graham each played 30-plus minutes in an overtime win at Detroit, Atkinson planned to spread things out a bit more against the Raptors. Allen Crabbe and DeMarre Carroll, two returning starters who each started the first two preseason games, did not play. Crabbe, of course, turned his ankle in the opening minutes in Detroit on Monday.

Against the Raptors, Jared Dudley and Joe Harris stepped into the starting lineup, rookies Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Musa saw first-quarter minutes, and Atkinson went ten deep before the first quarter ended.

"We're going to throw different lineups at them, see who can mesh with who," said Atkinson before the game. "It's the preseason, so we're still figuring things out."

UP NEXT

The Nets will wrap up their preseason schedule Friday with a visit to the Knicks. They'll tip off the regular season next Wednesday in Detroit before opening their home schedule against the Knicks on Oct. 19.