Brooklyn Nets Launch “Training For A Cause” To Raise Awareness About Pneumococcal Pneumonia For Adults Ages 65 & Over

BROOKLYN (September 27, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have launched “Training for a Cause,” a new program sponsored by Pfizer to raise awareness about pneumococcal pneumonia among adults age 65 and over.

The program is aimed to educate the local 65+ community about pneumococcal pneumonia by encouraging the public to visit the Training for a Cause website at https://www.nba.com/nets/trainingcamp where they can learn more about the disease, including its causes and symptoms.

Exclusive photo and video content from Nets Training Camp will also be live on the Training for a Cause website and beginning October 26, individuals can enter for a chance to become part of the Brooklyn Nets “Legends Roster,” through which they will be able to win a VIP experience at Barclays Center. Winners must be 65 years or older, however, anyone may submit an entry on the behalf of a loved-one 65 or older (additional terms and conditions apply and may be found on the website application).

Applications will be accepted on the Training for a Cause website until November 9 and fifteen (15) winners will be notified by November 12.

Legends Roster winners will each receive tickets to the Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, November 14, which takes place the week of pneumonia awareness day. Each winner will be recognized on-court during the game and presented with a customized Nets jersey.

“We are excited to undertake the Training for a Cause program to help educate our older adult community about the prevalence of pneumococcal pneumonia,” said Michael Zavodsky, Chief Revenue Officer, BSE Global. “The Legends Roster gives us a unique opportunity to engage with our senior fan base in a meaningful way.”

Training for a Cause is a program sponsored by Pfizer, creators of the “Know Pneumonia” consumer educational program. “Know Pneumonia” aims to raise awareness about pneumococcal pneumonia, as well as what can be done to help protect against it. For more information, visit KnowPneumonia.com.